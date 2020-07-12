Toyota Corolla Cross Adventure Variant Graces Thailand

Toyota Corolla Cross Adventure gets subtle exterior updates with no chance in performance as 1.8-litre petrol hybrid engine is used

Toyota’s Thailand division has revealed the Cross version of the regular Cross and it will be launched there officially on September 30 with prices ranging between 989,000 baht (Rs. 23.76 lakh) and 1.199 million baht (Rs. 28.81 lakh). It is offered with 1.8 Sport, 1.8 Hybrid Smart, 1.8 Hybrid Premium and 1.8 Hybrid Premium Safety variants.

The Corolla Cross sits between the popular C-HR and RAV4 and its reach will be expanded into other markets in the near future. Derived from the standard Corolla, the Cross gets design cues from the global lineup of Toyota SUVs. However, its influence of the Corolla can be readily seen and in terms of appearance, it looks like a more compact version of the RAV4.

The Corolla Cross helps in widening the Corolla range and it will be offered in Adventure and Urban Sport versions with visual changes. The Urban Sport has more pronounced exterior changes with black cladding all around, faux diffuser, chromed as well as black elements while the Corolla Cross Adventure is slightly different with a more off-road focussed attitude.

The front fascia of the Corolla Cross Adventure is a lot similar to the Urban Sport except for the absence of lower chrome element and sharp black vane on the edges of the bumper. The rear end features sturdy skid plate, which can also be seen on the sides as a prominent cladding. It also appears to come with a dedicated roof rack as opposed to the Urban Sport version.

Moreover, the pillars are in body colour (except for the B-pillars) as opposed to the all-black theme on the Urban Sport. Another big visual difference between them has to be the multi-spoke 18-inch black alloy wheels as the Urban Sport has a dual-tone finish. The interior carries a black theme as the Urban Sport with the presence of a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and seven-inch MID.

The Corolla Cross is powered by a 1.8-litre petrol engine in standard and hybridised form. The former develops 140 PS at 6,000 rpm and 177 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, and is paired with a Super CVT-i. The latter employs an electric motor to have a combined system output of 122 PS and it also uses a CVT transmission.