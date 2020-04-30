Toyota Corolla Based SUV Spied Testing, Based On TNGA Platform

Toyota Corolla based SUV could make a global debut sometime next year and it could be positioned between the C-HR and RAV4

A spy shot has emerged on the internet from Thailand suggesting that it will be an upcoming SUV from Toyota. It could be positioned in the C-segment and be based on the Corolla. Only a few days ago, Toyota introduced the Yaris Cross for the European markets and it sits on the TNGA-B platform as the Yaris hatchback and borrows the same 1.5-litre petrol-electric engine.

In a similar fashion, the Toyota Corolla Cross will also sit on the modular TNGA architecture and it could be slotted below the RAV4 and above the aforementioned Yaris Cross as well as the C-HR crossover. Wearing heavy camouflage, the test prototype had a noticeable higher ground clearance and it also has a crossover silhouette.

The test mule indicates the presence of slightly flared wheel arches, newly designed rear bumper with dual exhaust outlets, a redesigned boot which is more upright compared to the stylish Corolla hatchback, restyled tail lamps that could take a conventional wraparound look, tailgate mounted spoiler, black pillars, and raked rear windshield.

The Corolla Cross codenamed 740B is expected to make global premiere sometime early next year before entering markets where the Corolla hatchback is popular such as the United States and Australia. It could also enter Asian markets in the near future as the demand for premium SUVs and crossovers has only increased in recent times.

Expect the crossover to use a 2.0-litre Dynamic Force fuel-injected petrol engine, which is good enough to develop 170 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque between 4,400 and 4,800 rpm. It could boast technologies like electric variable valve timing and it will more likely be paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission as an option.

Another engine option will likely be a 1.8-litre petrol/electric unit from Corolla hatchback producing 95 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 142 Nm at 3,600 rpm. It is coupled with an electric motor making 71 hp. The hybrid powertrain may well be paired with an e-CVT automatic with different driving modes such as Eco, Normal, Sports, Comfort and Sports S+. Both FWD and AWD could be on offer.

The interior will also be equipped with a range of premium features pertaining to comfort and convenience alongside advanced Safety Sense suite from Toyota. The possible equipment are wireless charging system, HUD, seven-inch MID, sports seats, black leather upholstery, 60:40 foldable rear seats and so on.