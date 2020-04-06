Toyota Corolla Altis, Etios Discontinued, Removed From Website

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has finally discontinued the Corolla after selling three generations of the D1-segment sedan in India, it has also pulled the plug on the Etios

With the start of the current year, India has leapfrogged into the BSVI era by jumping straight from BSIV emission norms to the BSVI ones. With this, we will now have our petrol stations dispensing the world’s cleanest fuel, while tailpipe emissions of the new vehicles will be far lesser than those of the BSIV models.

While most carmakers have already upgraded their models to meet the stricter regulations, many of them are being discontinued as their carmakers haven’t found it feasible to upgrade these vehicles.

The latest to have joined the bandwagon are Corolla Altis and Etios, two of the oldest sedans in the lineup of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM). In India, three generations of the Corolla have been sold so far. However, the latest version, which has been on sale in various international markets for a while now, hasn’t made it to our shores as it will be an expensive proposition if launched here.

On the other hand, the Etios was getting a bit long in the tooth now, especially since the influx of much more modern cars like the refreshed Maruti Dzire and the Hyundai Aura selling in the same price bracket. The news of discontinuation of the Corolla Altis and Etios comes just days after the company axed the retail of the Land Cruiser, Land Cruiser Prado and Prius. All the above models used to be CBU imports.

Other models that the carmaker has discontinued are the Etios Liva and Etios Cross, the hatchback and the cross-hatch versions of the C1-segment sedan. While it was earlier rumoured that Toyota has been working on a new version of the Altis, the plan could have been dropped for now owing to the poor demand for expensive sedans.

With as many as 7 models out of its product portfolio, the company is now left with just the Maruti Baleno-based Glanza, Yaris, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Camry Soon, however, it could bring a rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza and even a similar version of the Ertiga.