Toyota Compact Cross To Likely Launch Sooner Than Anticipated?

Toyota is expected to launch a compact crossover based on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross sometime next year in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) posted a domestic tally of 13,143 unit sales in the month of October 2022 as against 12,440 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 6 per cent. The Japanese auto major dispatched zero units of the Urban Cruiser compact SUV in India last month as against 2,100 units during the same period last year.

The Urban Cruiser and Glanza have been well received by customers and they are the rebadged versions of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Baleno respectively. The Baleno gained a substantial update earlier this year and within the next few weeks, the Glanza was applied with similar changes. The latest Glanza does have visual differences compared to its donor this time around.

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza made its way to the domestic market towards the end of June 2022. However, its rebadged sibling has remained in its old form for months without facing a generation upgrade. With zero units sold last month, the chances of an all-new Urban Cruiser may soon become a reality soon or the brand might ditch the idea altogether.

Instead, Toyota could opt to badge engineer the upcoming Maruti Suzuki YTB. The Baleno Cross is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and it will enter Nexa dealerships within a few months after its premiere in Greater Noida. It is based on the Baleno’s Heartect platform and will have several commonalities with it.

It will reportedly be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine previously used in the Baleno RS. The powertrain developed 100 PS and 150 Nm in the RS and the same power and torque outputs could be retained. Toyota could launch the rebadged version of the Baleno Cross probably taking design cues from the Corolla Cross.

But no official confirmation has been made yet. If the Toyota compact crossover becomes a reality, what will happen to the Urban Cruiser? Will it ever get a new generation or be replaced by the compact cross once and for all? Lots of questions remain unanswered so far!