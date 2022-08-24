Toyota Closes Order Book For Innova Crysta, New-Gen Coming Soon

Toyota Innova HyCross is expected to go on sale later this year (around festive season) and it will be based on a new monocoque platform

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has the Innova Crysta as its top-selling product in India alongside the Fortuner. Recently, the brand unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is about to be launched in the coming weeks while the heavily updated Toyota Glanza arrived earlier this year. The Japanese auto major is also said to be working on a brand new avatar of the Innova.

Ahead of its reported launch later this year, Toyota has stopped the reservations for the existing Innova Crysta’s diesel variants and its deliveries could also be impacted. The bookings have been halted due to the chip shortage issues but it does not affect the Fortuner full-size SUV, which derives power from a 2.8-litre diesel engine.

Reports indicate that Toyota will supply the diesel engine-equipped Innova Crysta to customers who have booked the MPV until early August 2022 while the reservations made after that time period will face delays in delivery. It is unknown whether it will be available back on sale as well as Toyota prepares to introduce the third generation Innova in the coming months.

It could be dubbed the Innova HyCross or the Innova Zenix and the former has been trademarked in India. The existing Innova Crysta derives power from a 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine producing a maximum power of 150 hp and a 2.7-litre petrol engine kicking out 166 hp. A five-speed manual or a six-speed AT form the transmission options.

The Crysta is available as either a seven- or an eight-seater in India. The upcoming Innova HyCross could be sold in similar seating configurations but it will ditch the iMV ladder frame chassis shared with the Fortuner and Hilux in favour of Toyota’s modular TNGA-C architecture as it essentially switches to the traditional front-wheel drive layout.

It will likely be more spacious than the outgoing model and its dynamic qualities could get better as well. The cabin may get the latest connectivity, assistive and safety features while the exterior will adopt the latest design philosophy followed by the brand globally. It will feature a diesel hybrid engine with improved performance and fuel efficiency.