Toyota CH-R Spotted On Test In India, Launch In Pipeline?

The Toyota CH-R is a rather futuristic-looking crossover that draws juice from a world-class petrol-electric hybrid powertrain for great mileage and performance

Based on its company’s widely acclaimed TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform, the Toyota CH-R is a globally renowned crossover that is part of the company’s plan for its future Indian lineup. In line with this, an uncamouflaged unit of the CH-R has been spotted testing on the Indian terrain.

It’s not the first time that the Toyota CH-R has been spied in the country. Some of the sightings of the crossover date back to last year, but what’s new here is that this time around, the CH-R has been seen sporting ‘Continental’ stickers.

In all likelihood, the automotive component manufacturer is using this test mule as a part of the company’s preparation to launch the Toyota CH-R in India in late 2020 or early 2021. There are good chances that its introduction will follow the launch of the all-new Corolla, which also sports the acclaimed modular platform and the hybrid powertrain.

Another highlight of the Toyota CH-R is its ultra-modern styling. In fact, the car looks so radical that you can easily mistake it for a concept model. Highlights of the design include a coupe-like roofline, flared wheel arches, wildly-styled boomerang-shaped tail-lights and a stance that screams sporty even when the car’s at a standstill.

The interior of the Toyota CH-R is as modern and funky as the exterior. The dashboard is a cascading-type unit that flaunts a floating-type touchscreen infotainment unit, while there is adequate space to seat 5 occupants in reasonable comfort. Unlike what the steeply raking roofline might make you think, the rear is far from cramped and comes with adequate headroom.

Powering the Toyota CH-R is a 1.8-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with an electric motor to pump out a maximum power of 122 hp. The FWD crossover comes with a CVT. The new model will come to us via CBU route and the new model could cost up to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) once it’s launched in India.