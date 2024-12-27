Toyota Camry Glorious Special Edition Unveiled With A Sporty Design

Toyota Camry Glorious gets sporty exterior enhancements and the cabin features a blend of velvet and genuine leather upholstery amongst other updates

The GAC Toyota joint venture has introduced a special edition of the Camry in China, dubbed the Glorious Edition. Priced from 202,800 yuan (Rs. 23.73 lakh), this iteration is equipped with a self-charging hybrid powertrain and boasts several unique design and feature upgrades aimed at capturing renewed interest in the sedan.

With a hybrid powertrain and enhanced aesthetics, this new model seeks to reignite the appeal of the Camry amidst stiff competition in the Chinese market. The Glorious Edition distinguishes itself with an exclusive Matte Grey body colour, complemented by blacked-out Toyota emblem and Camry branding on the boot. To further elevate its sporty appeal, the sedan comes equipped with a sleek body kit including a black grille, front splitter, rear diffuser, and lip spoiler.

Adding to its aggressive stance, the car rides on 19-inch alloy wheels, a notable departure from its standard counterparts. Inside, the cabin exudes upscale attitude with a blend of velvet and genuine leather upholstery. The ambient lighting system offers a palette of 64 colours while the patterned dashboard and door cards enhance visual intrigue.

High-end features like a Dynaudio sound system and dual 12.3-inch displays – one for the instrument cluster and the other for infotainment – are also present along with a head-up display and a panoramic sunroof. Under the hood, the 2025 Toyota Camry Glorious Edition utilises Toyota’s trusted hybrid technology.

The setup features a 2.0L naturally aspirated four petrol engine paired with an electric motor, generating a combined output of 197 PS and 188 Nm of torque. Recently, the Japanese auto major introduced the ninth-gen Camry in India with a price tag of Rs. 48 lakh (ex-showroom).

In comparison to the old model, it is Rs. 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom) costlier. The premium sedan measures 4,920 mm long, 1,840 mm wide and 1,455 mm tall, supported by a long wheelbase of 2,825 mm. It also features a roomy 500-litre boot volume.