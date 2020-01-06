Toyota C-HR India Launch This Year, To Debut At 2020 Auto Expo – Spied

A highly camouflaged test mule of the Toyota C-HR has been spotted undergoing road tests for the first time, the hybrid car could make its India debut at the Auto Expo 2020

In an interesting development, a highly camouflaged test mule of the Toyota C-HR has been spotted testing on the NICE Road in Bengaluru. While this is not the first time that this crossover has been spotted in India, what’s important to note here is that this time around, the test mule is heavily camouflaged, thereby indicating that it could be finally headed to a launch in the local market late this year.

Previously, unconcealed test mules of the Toyota C-HR were spotted on several occasions. However, these vehicles were used for component testing by Continental. Now, however, it looks like Toyota Kirloskar Motor has decided to expand its arsenal by the inclusion of this globally successful hybrid vehicle. In all likelihood, the new model will be seen at the Auto Expo 2020.

Underpinning the Toyota C-HR is the company’s TNGA modular platform, which will make the crossover a pretty expensive proposition. For the mainstream market, TKM could use a re-badged version of the upcoming Hyundai Creta rival from Maruti Suzuki. This will be in line with its plans of also launching a re-christened version of the Maruti Ertiga. The C-HR, however, will come to us through the CBU or the CKD route and will be positioned as a niche product, possibly positioned lower than the Camry.

Internationally, the Toyota C-HR has been available with a range of engine options, including a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine, a 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain, and a 2.0-litre Hybrid Dynamic Force system. The biggest engine option benefits from a redesigned transaxle with two electric motor-generators.

The 2020 Toyota C-HR retains the bold styling elements that give the crossover a distinctive appeal. The new elements for the latest version include stylish all-LED headlamps with adaptive front lighting system, a black-painted roof, all-black interior with blue highlights, and a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Toyota C-HR features a nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery that comprises 180 cells and draws a voltage of just 216 V. The battery packs are situated below the rear seats and the recently introduced facelift offers optimized cooling efficiency and wider energy regeneration range.