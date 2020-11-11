Toyota C-HR GR Sport Revealed For European Markets

The Toyota C-HR GR Sport is the latest model to receive visual and dynamic inspiration from Toyota Gazoo Racing’s motorsport activities

The Toyota C-HR is a subcompact crossover SUV sold by the Japanese car manufacturer in a host of countries around the world, and now, the sporty GR Sport version of the said car has been revealed for the European markets. Toyota launched the C-HR GR Sport in Japan last October, and being at the bottom of the “GR” hierarchy, the said variant does not feature drastic changes.

That being said, the 1.8-liter and 2.0-liter hybrid powertrains have been retained, however, Toyota has stiffened the suspension set up to make it a tad bit sportier to drive as compared to the regular C-HR.

In addition, the 1.8-litre version borrows the bigger anti-roll bar from the 2.0-liter model to reduce body roll as well as pitch control. Other changes include new tyres with 19-inch alloy wheels, shock absorbers with greater damping force, as well as a tuned steering system for better overall response.

The visual changes on the GR Sport variant include use of black accents in the headlamps, fog light housings, as well as the front grille. It also gets a more aggressive front spoiler, and an exclusive dual-tone look. A total of eight paint schemes are being offered with the C-HR, including a new Ash Gray shade with a black roof, reserved for the GR Sport variant.

Inside the cabin, the C-HR GR Sport makes use of Alcantara upholstery, while GR logos can be seen at a lot of places to keep you reminding of that this is not a regular C-HR. The car comes equipped with features like heated front seats, LED headlights, tinted windows, electric mirrors, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. You can also opt for a nine-speaker JBL audio system at an additional cost.

Toyota is yet to reveal the C-HR GR Sport’s exact specifications, as well as the car’s price, which are expected to be revealed closer to the sporty crossover’s launch around early next year.