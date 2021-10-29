Toyota bZ4X Officially Unveiled As Brand’s First Dedicated EV

Toyota has taken a major step towards electrification with the debut of the bZ4X fully-electric SUV, the first model under its bZ sub-brand

Toyota has officially debuted the bZ4X BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), as the first model in the bZ (beyond Zero) series. This is the first car to be developed entirely as a battery EV by the Japanese car giant. The production-ready bZ4X maintains the outlandish styling of the concept version, which was showcased earlier this year.

Toyota bZ4X has an aggressive front fascia, with the brand’s new “hammerhead” design. It also gets sleek headlights with sharp-looking integrated LED DRLs. The side profile is quite sporty, thanks to the low height, slim A- and B-pillars, a sloping bonnet line, and a sloping rear windscreen. The e-SUV also gets black plastic cladding, on the wheel arches and below the doors.

The tail section is as bold as the face, featuring wraparound taillights with a single-piece design. The manufacturer has incorporated several design elements to make the electric SUV extremely aerodynamic, like a full underbody cover, a split roof spoiler, a ducktail spoiler, a rear diffuser, precisely-angled rear windscreen, and apertures in the front bumper (for creating smooth air curtains).

The bZ4X is underpinned by the e-TNGA platform, which has a few inherent benefits. Compared to RAV4 hybrid, it has a lower height but a longer wheelbase (with shorter overhangs as well). The bonnet line is also lower, making the view from the cockpit much clearer. Toyota claims that the electric SUV has a best-in-class turning circle of 5.7 metres.

The interior of Toyota bZ4X looks and feels premium, thanks to the use of soft, woven trim textures and satin-finish detailing. Features on offer here include an optional panoramic sunroof, a TFT instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system, etc. The space in the cabin is impressive as well, and the SUV has a boot space of up to 452 litres with the rear seats folded down.

The bZ4X will be available in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants. The former is rated at 203 PS and 265 Nm, while the latter is rated at 217 PS and 336 Nm. The 71.4 kWh battery pack on offer can deliver a claimed range of around 280 miles, but the final figures are yet to be revealed. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes with a 150 kW fast charger.

The drivetrain gets a ‘single pedal drive’ option, which allows the driver to brake (regenerative braking) by letting go of the accelerator. Toyota bZ4X has been co-developed with Subaru, and the latter manufacturer will also introduce its own version of this e-SUV later.