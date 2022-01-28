Toyota bZ4X Electric SUV To Launch In Southeast Asia Later This Year

Toyota bZ4X is slated to launch in Thailand before the end of 2022, and we expect the e-SUV’s India launch to follow in the near future

Toyota’s first-ever dedicated EV – bZ4X – was unveiled to the world last year. Toyota Motor Thailand (TMT) has confirmed that this all-electric SUV will go on sale in Thailand later this year. Local news reports in the country state that bZ4X will likely launch as a fully-imported vehicle. We expect the EV to make its way to other Asian countries later.

The announcement came from TMT President Noriaki Yamashita, who also revealed that the manufacturer is looking to heavily localise the EV to scale up its electrification efforts. Toyota is also planning to turn Thailand into a manufacturing hub for the brand’s electrified vehicles. This would make it easier for the manufacturer to expand its electrified car range in the Southeast Asian markets.

Toyota bZ4X has a sharp, attractive exterior design, with aggressive lines and curves all around. The interior of the electric SUV looks premium and is fairly comfy, thanks to the generous use of woven trim textures and satin detailing. The EV will get plenty of features on offer, a TFT instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, etc.

Toyota bZ4X will be underpinned by the e-TNGA platform, and it will be comparable in dimensions to RAV4 hybrid. However, the former will have a lower height and longer wheelbase. The space on offer in the cabin will be pretty impressive, as claimed by the manufacturer.

Toyota bZ4X will be powered by a 71.4 kWh battery pack, which supports DC fast charging at up to 150 kW. The SUV will be available in AWD (two electric motors) and FWD (single electric motor) configuration; the former is rated at 217 PS and 336 Nm (combined output), while the latter is good for 203 PS and 265 Nm.

Toyota bZ4X is expected to make its way to the Indian market as well, likely in a year or two. It should also be noted that Toyota has been planning to launch a few new models in our country soon, including Hilux, Glanza facelift, next-gen Urban Cruiser, and a brand-new midsize SUV. Other than that, RAV4 hybrid is also in consideration.