Toyota bZ3X Compact Electric SUV Debuts With 430 Km Range

The base Toyota bZ3X features a 50.03 kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery, delivering a claimed range of 430 km under the CLTC cycle

Toyota has strengthened its presence in China’s electric vehicle market with the introduction of the bZ3X, catering to cost-conscious customers. Developed through its GAC partnership, the electric SUV is priced from 100,000 yuan (₹11.5 lakh) to 200,000 yuan (₹22.9 lakh). Deliveries are scheduled to begin in March next year.

The base model, called the 430 Air+, features a 50.03 kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery, delivering a claimed range of 430 km under the CLTC cycle. It drives a 221 hp electric motor. Higher-range variants, likely named 520 Pro+ and 620 Max, are expected but their specifications remain undisclosed. Based on the nomenclature, they could offer ranges of 520 km and 620 km respectively.

The Toyota bZ3X fits well into the global compact SUV category with dimensions of 4,600 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width and 1,645 mm in height. It also boasts a long wheelbase of 2,765 mm and a curb weight of 1,835 kg. Inside, the SUV features a tech-focused interior with a 14.6-inch central touchscreen and an 8.8-inch digital instrument display.

Other key components include a multi-functional two-spoke steering wheel, a wireless smartphone charger, a divided centre console and an 11-speaker Yamaha audio system. Safety receives top priority with advanced driver-assistance features. The bZ3X is also equipped with 11 high-definition cameras, three mm wave radars, a lidar unit, and 12 ultrasonic sensors for enhanced security and situational awareness.

The cabin features light-coloured themes further emphasising its roominess. Its front fascia highlights a sleek, closed-off grille complemented by sharp LED headlights and angular daytime running lights. The sculpted bonnet and aggressive air intakes enhance its sporty appearance. Aero-optimised alloy wheels further improve its visual appeal along with a slightly sloping roofline and blacked-out pillars.

At the rear, the bZ3X sports slim LED tail lamps. A pronounced rear bumper and diffuser-like element add to its athletic personality. Overall, its design balances aerodynamics with a commanding presence. As for India, Toyota will launch its first electric SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara next year.