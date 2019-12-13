Toyota Badged Vitara Brezza Petrol Debut Expected At 2020 Auto Expo

The rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza under Toyota nameplate could be revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the first rebadged model under the partnership with Maruti Suzuki earlier this year. The Glanza arrived with minimal cosmetic changes compared to its donor, the Baleno premium hatchback, and it was easy to see the similarities between them as nothing much changed except for the badge swap and revised front grille.

The Glanza is sold in just five trims with 1.2-litre DualJet mild-hybrid K12N petrol engine producing 89 bhp and 113 Nm, and it is already BSVI compliant while the 1.2-litre K12M non-mild hybrid unit develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm. Under the mutually beneficial relationship, MSIL had been confirmed with OEM supply of two compact vehicles built on Suzuki’s platforms (Ciaz and Ertiga) to Toyota in India.

Additionally, drawing upon Maruti Suzuki’s expertise in developing and locally producing vehicles in India, the joint development of a Toyota C-segment MPV and OEM supply of the people hauler to Suzuki are also part of the agenda. The production of the next-gen Vitara Brezza subcompact SUV at TKM plant will commence from 2022.

The Vitara Brezza will likely be the second model to undergo the rebadge treatment and according to our source, the petrol version of the five-seater SUV will likely be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo in its rebadged avatar along with the facelifted Maruti Vitara Brezza. The premiere Indian motoring exhibition will be hosted between February 7 and 12 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

It will go on sale in early March 2020. The petrol motor, in question, is expected to be the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid unit, which is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. In the Ciaz and Ertiga, it is mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The same engine will likely be employed in the rebadged Toyota SUV. The Vitara Brezza currently uses the tried-and-tested 1.3-litre four-cylinder DDiS 200 diesel engine making 90 PS and 200 Nm. The engine won’t be upgraded to meet BSVI emission standards and thus the debut of a petrol mill is inevitable.