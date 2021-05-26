Toyota-badged Ertiga To Be Launched This Year – 5 Things To Know

The Toyota-badged version of the Ertiga is expected to be launched in the second half of this year, and will go on to become the most affordable Toyota MPV in India

Toyota has already launched the Glanza and Urban Cruiser in India; both of which are based on Maruti Suzuki cars. Now, the carmaker is working on introducing its third product, based on another Maruti Suzuki car sold in the Indian market, i.e. the Ertiga MPV. The MPV space continues to grow day by day, and Toyota already retails two people movers in the country – Innova Crysta and Vellfire.

However, the Vellfire is a luxury MPV that is out of reach for most, while the Innova Crysta is a pretty premium offering itself. That being said, the carmaker is planning to introduce its most affordable MPV in the country next year. Here is a list of the top 5 things you should know about the upcoming Toyota-badged version of the Ertiga –

1. Toyota-Suzuki Agreement

As a part of the global agreement between Toyota and Suzuki, both the Japanese carmakers continue to share some of their products and technologies globally. This partnership has so far resulted in two Maruti Suzuki products being used by Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser, based on Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Vitara Brezza respectively.

2. Design

Since the car will be supplied to Toyota Kirloskar Motor by Maruti Suzuki, it will obviously be based on the same Heartect platform as the donor car. In addition to that, no changes are expected to be made to the car’s overall design. However, the Toyota version could feature a redesigned front grille, as well as a new fabric design for the seats, along with the Suzuki badge being replaced with the Toyota logo of course.

3. Powertrain

Powering the car will be the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that performs duties on the Toyota Urban Cruiser. This specific engine produces 105 PS of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque, and will likely be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission, as well as an optional 4-speed torque converter auto.

4. Features & Safety

The Toyota-badged MPV will carry over Maruti Suzuki Ertiga’s equipment as well. That being said, the Maruti Suzuki car is currently offered with projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 15-inch wheels, a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and CarPlay, push-button start-stop, ventilated front cup holders, auto climate control with rear AC vents, and a reverse parking camera.

Safety features on offer with the MPV include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and reverse parking sensors. The automatic variants also get ESP and hill hold assist.

5. Expected Price & Rivals

As of now, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced between Rs 7.59 – 10.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Hence, we expect its Toyota-badged version to be similarly priced as well, however, with a marginal premium. That being said, the Toyota-badged Ertiga will go on to rival the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki XL6, as well as its donor car, the Maruti Ertiga.