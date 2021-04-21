Toyota-Badged Ciaz To Be Called Belta? Name Trademarked In India

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is currently priced from Rs 8.52 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Toyota-badged sedan could be priced at a slight premium

As a part of the global agreement between Toyota and Suzuki, the two Japanese carmakers continue to share some of their products and technologies globally. So far, this partnership has resulted in two Maruti Suzuki products being used by Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser, which are based on Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Vitara Brezza respectively.

Now, it is being speculated that the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will be the third offering to be borrowed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor to be rebadged and sold in the market. Toyota recently filed a trademark for the name ‘Belta’, which further sparks speculations, suggesting that this is the name that might be used for the Toyota sedan as it is used in many countries for Yaris sedan.

The Belta will replace the Yaris in Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s portfolio, and will put up against the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and of course, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The Toyota sedan is expected to feature a few visual changes as compared to the car it is based on, including a slightly updated front grille, new alloy wheels and the Toyota badging.

Powering the Toyota Belta will be the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that performs duties on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. This engine produces 105 PS of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque, and will likely be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission as well as an optional 4-speed torque converter auto.

The equipment will also be carried over, and we expect the Toyota C-segment sedan to be offered with LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and so on.

The safety features on offer will likely include rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera, Electronic Stability Program with Hill-hold, dual frontal airbags, a high-speed alert system and front seatbelt reminders.