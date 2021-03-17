Toyota Aygo X Prologue Concept Unveiled Showing A Funky Small Car

Toyota Aygo X Prologue Concept will spawn the third generation Aygo sometime later this year or in early 2022

Amidst the internet going crazy on its teaser images saying they are of the brand’s first electric SUV with a brand new design language, thankfully, Toyota has put the rumour mill to rest by officially revealing the X Prologue Concept. Giving an early glimpse of the upcoming Aygo, the bold yet cutesy styling appeal of the small car can be clearly seen in a funkier fashion.

The Japanese manufacturer has been selling the Aygo hatchback in Europe since 2005 but the small hatchback segment is certainly on its last legs due to the overwhelming popularity of the SUVs and crossovers across different spectrums. However, Toyota does not appear to be giving up on the segment yet, as evident from the third generation Aygo previewed through the X Prologue Concept.

The existing model has several similarities with the Citroen C1 and Peugeot 108 but the new Aygo will run solo as the French counterparts have called it quits. The concept is definitely an exaggerated take on the city runaround with a C-shaped lighting element connected by a thick lighting bar and the Toyota badge sits in the middle on a black trim.

Lower down, the wider central black radiator grille with vertical air inlets on the edges are available. The muscular wheel arches have prominent glossy black cladding and it goes in line with the sporty wheel design and the larger wheels are pushed to the edges to liberate more interior room and the pop-out door handles may not enter production. The red body paint and blackened roof, A-pillars, and at the back add a dual-tone vibe.

The lack of traditional B-pillars is glaringly noticeable giving a frameless look. At the back, the Toyota Aygo X Prologue Concept features U-shaped LED tail lamps covering the entire tailgate with a Toyota badge mounted on the single-piece panel. The grey roof rails, skid plates up front and rear with bicycle holder mount and a roof-mounted spoiler are other visual highlights.

The mirrors get built-in action cameras and Toyota has integrated a roof rack for additional storage. The company did not reveal the interior images of the concept and the technical specifications are under wraps. The TNGA-B platform based model will continue to be slotted below the Yaris and will be powered by a small capacity three-pot turbo petrol engine. The production version is expected to debut later this year or in early 2022.