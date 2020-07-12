Toyota Aygo Hatchback Gets A Special JBL Edition In Europe

The Toyota Aygo JBL Edition comes standard with a 5-speaker JBL audio system and a massive subwoofer

Toyota Aygo is a no-frills small city hatchback sold by the brand in Europe. To add a little pizzazz to it, Toyota has recently introduced a new variant of the car, called “JBL Edition”. As you might have guessed from its name, the new variant gets a premium 5-speaker JBL audio system, with a 160mm subwoofer housed in the boot.

The audio can be played via a smartphone, via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, or via the infotainment system. It also gets Bluetooth connectivity and a USB port in the centre console, along with a 7-inch touchscreen. You get steering mounted audio controls as well, housed alongside cruise control buttons.

Other features on offer in the Toyota Aygo JBL Edition include automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, automatic headlights, etc. There is no spare wheel on offer, as it has been replaced by the massive subwoofer. Instead, you get a tyre repair kit. Apart from that, there are a few exterior differences that set this car apart from the regular ones.

The JBL Edition Aygo features a dual-tone paint scheme, which unique colour choices – orange (roof) and grey (body). The car also sports blacked-out 15-inch alloy wheels with a ten-spoke design. The interior of the car also sports the same dual-tone colour scheme as the exterior. You get orange accents on the AC vents and the gear knob. The seats and floor mats get orange highlights as well. Overall, the cabin feels pretty beautiful.

Under the hood of the Toyota Aygo is a 1.0-litre, inline-3, naturally-aspirated engine with 70 PS and 95 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Transmission options consist of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed ‘x-shift’ AMT. Performance is quite sedate, as this car is designed primarily for city commuting.

In India, there are plenty of audiophiles who love to deck their cars out with the most premium audio systems available. We’ve covered many examples of modified cars that have massive speakers and woofers on them, but those are all aftermarket fitments. It would be interesting to see Toyota, or any other carmaker for that matter, offer a similar special edition in India.