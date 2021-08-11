Toyota Avanza Veloz (Ertiga Rival) Gets A New Gazoo Racing Variant

Toyota has launched a new ‘GR Limited’ version of the Toyota Avanza Veloz in the Indonesian market, at a starting price of IDR 221.4 million

Toyota Astra Motor, the Japanese carmaker’s Indonesian arm, has launched the ‘GR Limited’ version of the Avanza Veloz. The MPV’s sporty version now adopts the Gazoo Racing branding instead of the previous TRD Sportivo moniker. The Toyota Avanza Veloz GR Limited will be exclusive to the Indonesian market, as the new top-spec variant in the vehicle’s range.

Just like the Toyota Vios GR-S and the Yaris GR Sport, the Avanza Veloz GR Limited only gets aesthetic upgrades over the regular Avanza Veloz. At the front, it gets a revised fascia, which features a new bumper with redesigned foglamp housings and a new grille. We also see blacked-out ORVMs on the vehicle, along with black 15-inch alloy wheels.

The rear bumper has been redesigned as well, and features restyled reflectors. Also, we see additional black inserts on the tailgate, which add further sportiness to the design. The interior of the vehicle remains almost unchanged; the interior panels are all black with silver inserts here and there, while the upholstery is black and red.

Standard features on offer on Toyota Avanza Veloz GR Limited include a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital panel with AC controls, push-button start/stop, a multi-function steering wheel, etc. The instrument cluster is the same as the regular model, and not a sporty GR-style console. As for the powertrains, there are no changes on that front either.

There are two engine options available on the GR Limited version of the Avanza Veloz. The first one is a 1.3-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 gasoline motor, which belts out 96.5 PS and 120 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The second one is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder gasoline mill with 104 PS and 136 Nm on tap.

Transmission options consist of a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic gearbox, available on both engines, which send power to the rear wheels. The price of Toyota Avanza Veloz GR Limited starts at IDR 221.4 million (INR 11.43 lakh) for the 1.3 MT variant, going up to IDR 232.2 million (INR 11.99 lakh) for the 1.3 AT. The price tags of the 1.5L MT and 1.5 AT variants are IDR 232.8 million (INR 12.02 lakh) and IDR 243.8 million (INR 12.59 lakh), respectively.