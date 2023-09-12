Toyota August 2023 Sales Analysis – Innova, Glanza, Hyryder, Rumion

Toyota garnered a total of 20,970 units in the month of August 2023 as against 14,959 units with a YoY volume increase of 40 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) posted a domestic tally of 20,970 units in the month of August 2023 as against 14,959 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 40 per cent in India. Compared to the previous month of July 2023 with 20,759 units, a MoM volume increase of 1 per cent was noted.

The Japanese manufacturer finished fifth in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings with a market share of 5.8 per cent as against 4.6 per cent with a YoY growth of 1.3 per cent. Toyota finished ahead of Kia, Honda, Skoda, MG, Volkswagen and Renault. The Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta combined to record the highest volumes for the brand.

The highly popular nameplate has been responsible for posting 8,666 units in August 2023 as against 6,036 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume jump of 44 per cent. The Glanza premium hatchback came in at second with a domestic tally of 4,932 units as against 3,011 units in August 2022.

Toyota Cars (YoY) Sales In August 2023 Sales In August 2022 1. Toyota Innova (44%) 8,666 6,036 2. Toyota Glanza (64%) 4,932 3,011 3. Toyota Hyryder 4,121 – 4. Toyota Fortuner (9%) 2,825 2,581 5. Toyota Camry (192%) 181 62 6. Toyota Hilux (565%) 133 20 7. Toyota Rumion (64%) 112 –

This led to a YoY positive growth of 64 per cent. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder finished in the third position with a total of 4,121 units. The Fortuner full-size SUV garnered a domestic tally of 2,825 units as against 2,581 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales increase of 9 per cent.

The Toyota Camry Hybrid sedan recorded a total of 181 units last month as against 62 units with a YoY growth of 192 per cent while the Hilux pickup truck endured a total of 133 units as against 20 units in August 2022 with a YoY sales surge of 565 per cent. The recently launched Toyota Rumion finished last with just 112 unit sales.

The seven-seater is positioned below the Innova Crysta as the brand’s most affordable MPV and is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It derives power from a 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol engine, paired with a manual or an automatic transmission option.