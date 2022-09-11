Toyota August 2022 Sales Analysis – Fortuner, Glanza, Innova, Urban Cruiser

Toyota posted 14,959 unit sales in the month of August 2022 against 12,769 units with a YoY volume increase of 17 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 14,959 units in the month of August 2022 against 12,769 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 17 per cent. Compared to the previous month of July 2022 with 19,693 units, an MoM negative volume growth of 24 per cent was seen.

The Japanese auto major finished sixth in the overall manufacturers’ sales table with a market share of 4.6 per cent and in comparison to the same period last year, a YoY drop of 0.3 per cent was noted. The Innova Crysta was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio in August 2022 as 6,036 units were recorded.

This when compared to the corresponding period twelve months ago, a YoY sales growth of 5 per cent was seen. The bookings for the diesel variants of the Innova Crysta have been stopped due to high demand and resultant high waiting periods ahead of the arrival of the new generation Innova HyCross in the coming months.

Toyota Models (YoY) August 2022 Sales August 2021 Sales 1. Innova Crysta (5%) 6,036 5,755 2. Urban Cruiser (18%) 3,131 2,654 3. Fortuner (8%) 2,581 2,387 4. Glanza (64%) 3,011 1,832 5. Vellfire (119%) 118 54 6. Camry (-29%) 62 87 7. Hilux 20 –

It is expected to make its global debut in November 2022 before going on sale in markets like India in January 2023. The Urban Cruiser compact SUV is also due a big update in the coming months based on the latest Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The five-seater posted 3,131 unit sales last month against 2,654 units in August 2011 with a YoY jump of 18 per cent.

The Fortuner full-size SUV leads its segment ahead of rivals such as Mahindra Alturas G4, Isuzu MU-X and MG Gloster and it registered a total of 2,581 units last month against 2,387 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 8 per cent. The Glanza premium hatchback was the fourth most sold Toyota in August 2022.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 rival posted 3,011 units last month against 1,832 units with a YoY growth of 64 per cent while the Camry Hybrid sedan managed a total of 62 units against 87 units with a YoY drop of 29 per cent. The Vellfire finished a place ahead of Camry with 118 units and the Hilux recorded 20 units.