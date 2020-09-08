Toyota August 2020 Sales – Innova, Glanza, Fortuner, Vellfire, Yaris

Toyota registered a total of 5,555 units in August 2020 with 48.1 per cent YoY de-growth as it finished eighth in the manufacturers’ standings

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has the Innova Crysta and Fortuner as two of its popular models in the domestic market. The Glanza joined the party as the first rebadged product from the Toyota-Suzuki partnership and it has been a decent seller for the Japanese brand, especially following the departure of Etios twins due to BSVI emission standards.

The premium hatchback competes against its donor Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. It finished second in the sales charts last month as 1,418 units were sold against 2,322 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 39 per cent.

The Innova Crysta topped the sales charts within Toyota’s domestic range as 2,943 units were registered in August 2020 as against 4,796 units during the corresponding period last year with 39 per cent volume decrease. The Fortuner ended up third last month as only 733 units were sold against 878 units with 17 per cent de-growth.

Toyota Models (YoY) August 2020 Sales August 2019 Sales 1. Innova Crysta (-39%) 2,943 4,796 2. Glanza (-39%) 1,418 2,322 3. Fortuner (-17%) 733 878 4. Yaris (104%) 438 215 5. Vellfire 16 – 6. Camry (-93%) 7 95

Recently, Toyota introduced the TRD limited edition variant of the Fortuner and its comprehensive facelift is expected to arrive in the coming months. We brought you the first spy shots of the updated Fortuner a few weeks ago and it will have design updates as well as a revised cabin with the addition of new features and technologies.

Toyota will be launching a new limited edition version of the Yaris soon in India and it managed to garner a total of 438 units in August 2020 as against 215 units during the same period in 2019 with 104 per cent sales increase. The Vellfire flagship MPV recorded a total of 16 units last month as it continues to attract luxury customers.

The Camry hybrid sedan could only post 7 units last month as against 95 units during the same period in 2019 with 93 per cent de-growth. Toyota will be launching the Urban Cruiser, the rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza, in the coming weeks and it will use the same 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine as its donor, paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT.