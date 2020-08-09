Toyota August 2020 Discounts – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Yaris, Vellfire

Toyota provides a discount of up to Rs. 60,000 in July as Innova, Yaris, Glanza and Fortuner come with attractive offer schemes

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sold a total of 5,386 units in July 2020 as against 10,423 units during the same period last year with 48.3 per cent negative sales growth and 2.7 per cent market share as it ended up seventh in the overall manufacturers’ table. Keen to improve on its numbers, Toyota is offering good deal of discounts this month.

The Japanese manufacturer is selling its Innova Crysta with Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus but no cash discount and corporate offers are being provided. The Yaris is currently sold with Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and as many in corporate discount – taking the total up to Rs. 60,000.

The C-segment sedan received a facelift in the overseas markets recently and it could make its way to India in the neat future. The Glanza premium hatchback is offered with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 in corporate discount, as the total stands at Rs. 35,000 in the month of August 2020.

Toyota Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Toyota Innova Crysta NIL Rs. 20,000 (Exchange Bonus Only) Toya Yaris Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 20,000 Toyota Glanza Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Toyota Fortuner Rs. 50,000 Dealer Level Toyota Vellfire NIL NIL

The cash discount for the Fortuner full-sized SUV this month is at Rs. 50,000 (dealer level) while the Vellfire luxury MPV does not come under any discount offers. It must be noted that the TRD version of the Fortuner has only been introduced a few days ago with exterior and interior enhancements, and the facelift has already been spied locally.

The facelifted Fortuner is expected to launch in India towards the later stages of this year or in early 2021 with a host of updates. The CNG version of the Innova Crysta is also in the pipeline but the next big launch from Toyota is undoubtedly the Urban Cruiser. The rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza will go on sale next month in India.

It will be powered by the 1.5-litre SHVS four-cylinder petrol engine developing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm, and is paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed AT.