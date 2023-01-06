Toyota At 2023 Auto Expo – LC 300, GR Corolla, Innova, EV, PHEV & More

Toyota is expected to showcase the Innova Hycross, Land Cruiser 300 and GR Corolla amongst a host of other models at the 2023 Auto Expo

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will debut at the Auto Expo by showcasing a range of models. The 2023 edition of the biennial motoring show will see the Japanese auto major displaying some key products including the Innova Hycross, Land Cruiser 300 and GR Corolla. The prices of the Innova Hycross were announced only a few days ago and it will be one of the brand’s highlights at the show.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 could also be on display at the upcoming motoring show in Greater Noida. Based on the TNGA-F platform, the LC 300 derives power from a 3.5-litre turbocharged petrol and a 3.3-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The India-spec variant is only offered with the oil burner and it has already been sold out indicating the popularity of the nameplate.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder was introduced a few months ago and it has been well-received by customers. The five-seater midsize SUV is currently available with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine in India. The latter enables a dedicated EV mode and it has a claimed fuel efficiency of close to 28 kmpl.

The CNG variant of the Hyryder could be launched at the 2023 Auto Expo to further expand its range. Its bookings have already commenced at showrooms. Toyota will also have the flex fuel engined Corolla hybrid sedan on display while the Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle and the new generation Pirus could also greet the show-goers.

Toyota will use the opportunity at the motor show to garner response for the GR Corolla. The hot hatchback derives power from a 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 304 hp and 370 Nm of peak torque. Compared to the regular Corolla, it gets an assortment of enhancements inside and out.

Toyota could also bring in more strong hybrid models, a PHEV and pure electric vehicles. The Innova Hycross is based on the TNGA-C platform and it has bigger proportions than the Innova Crysta. Courtesy of the monocoque chassis, it is also lighter and uses a fuel-efficient 2.0-litre strong hybrid engine and a 2.0-litre NA petrol mill.