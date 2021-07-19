Toyota Aqua Hybrid Revealed With First-Ever Nickel-Hydrogen Battery

Toyota Aqua in its revised avatar gets a bipolar Nickel-Hydrogen battery pack for its hybrid powertrain as it goes on sale in Japan

Innovation and Japan do go hand in hand. While other carmakers have been using an existing battery pack for their BEV and hybrid offerings, Toyota has introduced a new hybrid car with a nickel-hydrogen battery – Aqua. Well, this is the first-ever car to use a high-voltage, bipolar, Nickel-Hydrogen battery. The Toyota Aqua is launched with the brand’s aim to introduce sustainable vehicles practically. Also, Toyota is aiming to contribute for carbon neutrality with this product.

Apart from the introduction of the Nickel-Hydrogen battery, the Aqua now features increased range when used on the battery power alone. The Japanese carmaker has also aided it with ‘Comfort Pedal’. Well, this is the first-ever Toyota to come with this feature. The carmaker claims that it will reduce the accelerator and brake input from the driver.

Furthermore, the Toyota Aqua is introduced as an all-new product with the new TNGA-B platform put to use. It now boasts of 20 per cent increment in fuel efficiency. The range-topping trim also comes with an E-Four AWD system. The Aqua also comes with the capabilities to charge home appliances in case of blackouts via a 100 V/1500 W AC accessory outlet.

The Aqua is a loaded hatchback and is super practical. The driver seat can rotate, and its wheelbase is now increased by 50 mm. As a result, it offers loads of knee room and legroom, along with loads with cargo volume on the inside. To keep the occupants entertained, there’s a 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment unit as well.

Talking of its hybrid powertrain, it uses a bipolar, Nickel-Hydrogen battery in conjunction with a 1.5L petrol engine. The Aqua can now run at higher speeds than its last-gen counterpart.

In Japan, the Aqua will go on sale from 1,980,000 JPY (Rs. 13.55 lakh) for the entry-level FWD B variant and will go up to 2,598,000 JPY (Rs. 17.78 lakh) for the range-topping E-Four trim. It will also be available via a subscription plan from Kinto One, where the user will have to pay 19,580 JPY (Rs. 13,401) every month for a lease plan of seven years.