Toyota April 2023 Sales – Innova, Glanza, Fortuner, Hyryder, Hilux

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) registered a cumulative domestic tally of 14,162 units in the month of April 2023 as against 15,085 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 6 per cent. The Japanese manufacturer finished sixth in the overall manufacturers’ sales table with a market share of 4.3 per cent.

In comparison to the same period last year, Toyota lost a market share of close to 1 per cent on YoY basis. In March 2023, Toyota posted 18,670 units and in comparison to last month, a MoM sales decline of just over 24 per cent was noted. The combined sales of Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross led to a total of 4,837 units.

This when compared to the corresponding period twelve months ago with 6,351 units, a YoY negative growth of 24 per cent was recorded. The Toyota Glanza premium hatchback garnered a domestic total of 3,653 units last month as against 2,646 units in April 2022 with a YoY positive volume increase of 38 per cent in India.

Toyota Models (YoY) April 2023 Sales April 2022 Sales 1. Toyota Innova (-24%) 4,837 6,351 2. Toyota Glanza (38%) 3,653 2,646 3. Toyota Hyryder 2,616 – 4. Toyota Fortuner (27%) 2,578 2,022 5. Toyota Hilux (-13%) 269 308 6. Toyota Vellfire (39%) 146 105 7. Toyota Camry (-51%) 63 129 TOTAL (-6%) 14,162 15,085

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder registered a total of 2,616 unit sales last month and it finished just ahead of the Fortuner seven-seater full-size SUV. With a total of 2,578 units, the Fortuner recorded 27 per cent YoY sales growth as 2,022 units were sold during the same period in 2022.

The Toyota Hilux lifestyle pickup truck finished in the fifth position with a total of 269 units as against 308 units in April 2022 with a YoY volume decline of 13 per cent. The Vellfire luxury MPV posted 39 per cent YoY growth as 146 units were sold against 105 units while the Camry rounded out the table in the seventh position with a total of 63 units.

Toyota appears to be working on a compact SUV coupe based on the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Fronx while an all-new Fortuner is expected to make its global debut sometime next year. The brand is also focussed on ramping up production to reduce waiting period.