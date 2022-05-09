Toyota India Announces New EV Investments; Electric SUV Launch By 2025

Toyota and its related companies have announced a major sum of investment aimed at promoting greener technologies and local electric powertrain manufacturing

Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts announced last Saturday that they will invest a total sum of Rs. 4,800 crore for locally manufacturing electric powertrain parts and necessary components. They have signed an MoU with the Karnataka state government for such investment and Toyota Industries Engine India (TIEI) will pour in another Rs. 700 crore.

A brand statement noted that the investments are aimed at promoting “greener technologies that will help lower dependence on fossil fuels and mitigate carbon emissions.” It will also make way for the Japanese auto major’s manufacturing facilities in India to produce powertrain parts and components catering to the “electrified vehicle manufacturing in India”.

This will stimulate the growth of the local supplier base and increase job opportunities in this particular field. The large scale investment is considered to be a key milestone for Toyota in India as it is said to create a local manufacturing hub “not only for domestic needs but also for global markets.”

TKM has a production base in Bidadi, Karnataka and it established Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP) nearly two decades ago. Some of the major carmakers in India are pushing to introduce strong hybrid vehicles in India as part of the transition toward electrification. For instance, Honda recently launched the City Hybrid with 26.8 kmpl claimed fuel economy.

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are expected to step into the same space with a strong hybrid powertrain of their own as it could be used on the upcoming midsize SUV bound for later this calendar year. Toyota’s version is internally codenamed the D22 and the partnership will also reportedly give rise to a midsize electric SUV by 2025.

Toyota-Maruti electric SUV is believed to be wider and has a longer wheelbase than the Hyundai Creta and it could boast either a 48 kWh or 59 kWh battery pack with an estimated driving range of 400-500km on a single charge. The Toyota derivative will likely be launched with both two-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations in India and it will take design inspiration from the BZ4X EV.