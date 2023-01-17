Toyota A15 Coupe SUV (Fronx Based) To Arrive This Year In India

Toyota A15 is expected to go on sale towards the end of this year and it could be priced between Rs. 6.5 lakh and Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki hosted the global premiere of the Fronx coupe SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. The bookings for the five-seater have commenced at authorised Nexa dealerships or online and its official launch will happen in March or April 2023. The Fronx is based on the same Heartect platform as the Baleno and it has plenty in common with it.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will give rise to Toyota badged cousin internally codenamed A15. It will be based on the same architecture as the Fronx and the features list will have several commonalities. The proportions of the Toyota A15 will also be similar, as does the interior space and probably the dynamic abilities too.

In short, the Toyota A15 is expected to be similar to the Fronx in a way the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are similar. The A15 will have an overall length of below four metres and it will boast a coupe-like roofline but the exterior could take design inspiration from the Yaris Cross sold in the international markets.

The coupe SUV is expected to go on sale towards the end of this calendar year. It will be positioned above the Toyota Glanza premium hatchback and will take the place of the recently discontinued Urban Cruiser compact SUV. In a similar fashion to the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the upcoming Toyota model will likely use the 1.0L and 1.2L petrol engines.

The former is a turbo three-cylinder petrol engine previously found in the Baleno RS but this time with mild-hybrid technology for improved fuel consumption. It develops 100 PS maximum power and 148 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission option with paddle shifters.

The bigger 1.2-litre K-series DualJet, Dual VVT engine naturally aspirated petrol mill with idle start/stop technology makes 90 PS and 113 Nm and is hooked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a five-speed AMT as an option. The equipment list will boast a nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, etc.