Toyota 2020 May Sales Analysis – Innova, Glanza, Fortuner, Yaris

The Innova Crysta was the most sold Toyota model in May 2020 with 759 units as it led Glanza and Fortuner

Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted a total of 1,639 units in May 2020 as none of the models scored in four digit figures. The situation is understandable as the automotive industry has embarked on the road to recovery following the unexpected drastic slump in fortunes and zero sales in April 2020.

The Japanese manufacturer has built its reputation in India in recent times with the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. The premium MPV is a highly popular model and it garnered a total of 759 units last month as against 5,631 units during the same period in 2019. The Glanza premium hatchback finished in the second position with 507 units.

When compared to the same period twelve months ago, the Glanza was responsible for posting 2,142 units. The rebadged Baleno has emerged as a decent sales gatherer for Toyota since its debut midway through last year. The Fortuner finished in third position with 267 units as against 1,459 units during the corresponding time in 2019.

Model May 2020 Sales May 2019 Sales Toyota Innova Crysta 759 5,631 Toyota Glanza 507 2,142 Toyota Fortuner 267 1,459 Toyota Yaris 63 – Toyota Vellfire 32 – Toyota Camry 13 45

The Yaris’ sales could not get any better in recent times and it posted 63 units in May 2020 while the Vellfire luxury MPV recorded 32 units and the Camry registered just 13 units against 45 units during the same period last month. Capitalising on its badge engineering exercise, TKM will be launching the Vitara Brezza derived Urban Cruiser, mostly before the end of this quarter.

The Urban Cruiser will fill up the void left behind by Etios and Etios Liva volume-based models as the Glanza and Yaris are the only two vehicles currently in the more accessible space for Toyota. The sub-four-metre SUV will likely have minor exterior updates compared to its donor, the Vitara Brezza while the proportions, features and mechanical elements will remain identical.

It will be powered by the BSVI compliant 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. It is expected to be paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission upon arrival.