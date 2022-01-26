Tork Kratos & Kratos R Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 1.02 Lakh

Tork Kratos is available in two variants – Standard and R – powered by a 7.5 kW and a 9 kW electric motor, respectively

Tork Motors has finally entered the electric two-wheeler market space in India, and its maiden offering is named ‘Kratos’. Initially showcased as the T6X concept, the electric motorcycle has arrived after over six years of RnD, and it sure seems like time well spent! Kratos has been completely redesigned compared to the original concept.

The design of Tork Kratos is quite muscular and sporty, somewhat reminiscent of the 2008 Honda CB1000R. It gets a triangular headlamps cowl with LED lights, a sharp-looking tank with angular tank extensions, a sleek-looking tailpiece with spilt pillion grabrail, an LED taillight, and a slim rear fender. The bike gets a split-seat setup, with a scooped saddle for the rider and a narrow seat for the pillion.

The ergonomics strike a balance between comfy and sporty, with a slightly tall single-piece handlebar and centre set footpegs. The suspension system consists of a pair of regular telescopic forks at the front, along with a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes on both wheels.

The bike gets 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, with a pretty design. The instrument console is a 4.3-inch fully-digital TFT unit, and it gets smartphone connectivity as well. Connected features on offer include navigation, geofencing, battery charge status (and charging on/off toggle), ride statistics, crash alerts (with SOS function), etc.

Powering the bike is a single electric motor (7.5 kW peak power, 4 kW continuous power), which is connected to a 4 kWh battery pack. The manufacturer claims a range of up to 180 km on a single charge (120 km real-world range). Kratos R is more powerful, with a peak power of 9 kW, although the 4 kWh battery is the same, with the same range figures. The battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in around just an hour via fast charging, which is quite impressive.

Tork Kratos has been priced at Rs. 1,02,499 lakh for the standard model and Rs. 1,17,499 lakh for Kratos R (prices for Delhi, after FAME II subsidy), which is surprisingly competitive. Tork Motors will launch the Kratos in select cities at first – Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi. Also, the manufacturer will offer doorstep aftersales service.