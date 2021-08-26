Top Upcoming Mid-size SUVs In India – MG Astor To Volkswagen Taigun

Mid-size SUVs are the newest fashion among the Indian masses, and as a result, a lot more new products would soon be joining the space for a spruced up competition

Following hot on the heels of the sub-4m compact-SUV segment is the mid-size SUV space. While it is already a crowded one, a lot more mid-size SUVs are ready to hit the showroom floors shortly. While a large number of products in this category are 5 seaters, the trend of 3-row mid-size SUVs is also picking up steam.

Since the demand for mid-size SUVs is quite high, carmakers are trying their best to encash the opportunity by introducing new models in this segment. Well, here’s a list revealing all the upcoming mid-size SUVs in India.

1. Volkswagen Taigun

The launch of the Volkswagen Taigun is scheduled for 23rd September. Based on the same platform as the Skoda Kushaq, Taigun is a crucial product of the brand’s Project 2.0. The Taigun is likely to go on sale with two engine options, 1.0L TSI (three-cylinder) and 1.5L TSI (four-cylinder). It will be based on a heavily localized MQB A0 IN platform. The Taigun will feature brand-centric styling cues, making it look every bit like a Volkswagen. Prices are likely to start a shade under Rs. 10 lakh.

2. Honda City-based SUV

Honda has officially confirmed that they are developing a new mid-size SUV specifically for the Indian market. It will be underpinned by the City’s platform for reduced development costs. However, do not expect it to hit the market anytime before late 2023. The MG Hector Plus rival will boast of a similar road presence as the Hyundai Alcazar and could be offered in both 5-seater and 7-seater layouts. Moreover, it is assumed to be around 4.3 meters long, while the design will draw inspiration from bigger Honda SUVs. It is internally codenamed S-SUV (31XA), the market name is yet to be revealed by Honda.

3. New Renault Duster

News reports have confirmed the discontinuation of the Renault Duster from the Indian market as the carmaker is preparing to launch the new-gen model, which is on sale in the international market. The upcoming model will enrobe updated styling on the outside and will give more space on the inside. The powertrain will be comprised of a 1.3L turbo-petrol motor charging out 150 PS and 250 Nm. The gearbox options will include a 6-speed stick shift unit and a CVT.

4. MG Astor

The petrol-powered iteration of the MG ZS EV will be christened as Astor. With the petrol motor under the hood, the MG Astor will feature Jio’s e-SIM based IoT functionality. A total of two engine options are likely to be on cards, a 1.5L NA petrol and a 1.4L turbo-petrol. By measuring 4.6 meters in length, the MG Astor will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, and Kia Seltos. A September launch is on cards.

5. Jeep Compass 7-Seater

Jeep Compass has been recently updated with a mid-life refresh. While it is all set to launch in a new-gen rendition, a 7-seater model is under development for the Indian market. Internally codenamed as Low-D, the Compass 7-seater will sell in 6-seat and 7-seat configurations.