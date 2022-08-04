Top Upcoming Electric And Hybrid Cars In India – Altrov EV To Hyryder

Hybrid cars now are seen as a worthy alternative to the ICE cars and over 7 new cars launching soon in India

With emissions norms becoming stringent day by day and government authorities enforcing partial bans on ICE vehicles in many cities including Delhi NCR, a number of car makers are now expanding their electric and hybrid portfolio in the Indian market. Here is a list of the top upcoming electric and hybrid cars in India.

1. Tata Altroz EV

The Tata Altroz EV is currently one of the safest cars in the Indian market and is soon expected to get an electric iteration for the Indian market. While the brand is yet to share the official specifications of the new Altroz EV, we do expect it to offer the same powertrain as the Nexon EV. The Atroz EV is expected to go on sale soon and is expected to price from Rs 10-12 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4Matic+

The launch of the new Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ was recently confirmed by the brand and it will take place on August 24, 2022. The EQS will be the first electric sedan in the brand’s portfolio and will boast two electric motors, one on each axle. This new system boasts a peak power and torque output of 658 PS and 950 Nm of peak torque. More details including the price will be shared only after the official launch in India.

3. Hyundai IONIQ 5

The new IONIQ 5 will be the second electric car in India by Hyundai and will be based on the same E-GMP platform. The same platform is utilized for the Kia EV6. From what we know so far, the IONIQ 5 will be significantly more affordable than the Kia EV6 and will be locally assembled in the Indian market. The Indian-sped version is expected to get a single motor, 2WD powertrain with a claimed driving range of 384 km.

4. Hyundai Kona Facelift

The Kona electric made its debut in the Indian market in 2019 and is now expected to get a major facelift. The upcoming Kona facelift is expected to feature a 39.2kWh battery pack that powers a 136 hp motor. This battery helps a claimed battery pack of 304 km. The price of the Kona facelift is expected to start from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be the first hybrid car in the segment and will take on the rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and more. The Hyryder will be available with two powertrain options including a 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and a 1.5L strong-hybrid engine. The brand will soon be launching the new Hyryder in India.

6. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid is Maruti’s version of the Hyryder and is based on Suzuki’s Global C platform. Likewise, the Grand Vitara will also be sharing the powertrain options with the Hyryder and will be launched after the Hyryder in India. Both the cars offer a maximum fuel economy of 27.97 kmpl.

7. Hyundai’s Small EV

Hyundai is also expected to launch a new affordable electric car under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) that will be manufactured at the company’s Chennai plant. While the brand is yet to share more details about this new electric car, it will be a part of the six new EVs that the Korean carmaker will be launching in India by 2028.