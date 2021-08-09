Top Upcoming Compact SUVs In India – Tata Hornbill To Hyundai Casper

A slew of new compact SUVs are slated to go on sale in India soon to join the most heated segment in the country

In the Indian automotive space, the compact SUVs segment is one of the largest. Almost every carmaker has a product in this segment. While those who do not have any will surely be participating in the strongest race of the Indian car market by launching a new product soon. Considering the love that buyers show to this segment, it is quite evident that every carmaker wants to grab a bite of this pie.

However, a lot of new models are ready to participate in the race. Newcomers like Citroen and well-established players like Tata and Hyundai are all set to introduce new products in this segment.

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The most anticipated launch in the Indian market is indeed the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The compact ladder-frame SUV is reported to go on sale in a long-wheelbase avatar with an extra set of doors. The Jimny is expected to launch in the Indian market by sometime next year. Well, the carmaker is already manufacturing the 3-door Jimny in India for export markets.

2. Tata HBX

Tata HBX is the upcoming micro SUV from the indigenous carmaker in the domestic market. Showcased for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo, the HBX will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Hyundai Casper. Expect it to go on sale by the festive season this year. The HBX will don an upright silhouette with other SUV-centric highlights.

3. Hyundai Casper

Another Maruti Suzuki Ignis rival on this list is the upcoming Hyundai Casper. Spy shots are already on the internet and are apt at revealing the boxy profile of the Casper. It will boast of smaller dimensions than the Santro, and it will likely be sold with the 1.1L petrol motor. For the design, it will come with orbicular headlamps and other elements following the same order.

4. Ford EcoSport Facelift

Ford EcoSport kick-started the sub-4m compact-SUV segment in 2013. Now after nearly a decade, it is set to receive a mid-cycle update again. The facelifted model will feature a new front bumper with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. Also, the updates are assumed to lend the EcoSport a sense of fresh air.

5. Citroen C3

Citroen currently sells the C5 Aircross in India as its only offering. However, the French carmaker is developing a smaller SUV for the Indian market – C3 Aircross. The smaller Citroen will fight against the likes of other compact SUVs that are on sale in India.