Top Upcoming Cars Under Rs. 15 Lakh – New Scorpio To Kia Carens

Here, we have listed the five most highly anticipated upcoming vehicles in the price bracket of Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh

This year is almost at its end, and we’re excited for 2022 to begin. The Indian automobile industry is currently going through a sales slump, but things are expected to improve next year. In fact, 2022 has a lot in store, especially in terms of car launches. Plenty of new vehicles are confirmed to launch in 2022, and there are speculations about plenty more!

Below, we have listed the top five vehicles that are expected to/confirmed to launch in India next year, which will be priced below Rs. 15 lakh (starting price).

1. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Expected starting price- Rs. 11 lakh

Mahindra TUV300 was reintroduced in the Indian market earlier this year, but with updated styling and a new name – Bolero Neo. The TUV300 Plus is expected to be brought back as well, likely under the name ‘Bolero Neo Plus’. It will be powered by the same 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine as before, with 122 PS and 280 Nm on tap, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

2. Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio

Expected starting price- Rs. 12 lakh

The second-generation Scorpio is also slated to launch in India soon, likely in the first half of 2022. The new model will feature an updated body-on-frame platform, and it will offer plenty more equipment than the outgoing version. It is expected to be available with two engine choices – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit.

3. Force Gurkha 5-door

Expected starting price- Rs. 14 lakh

Force Motors introduced the updated Gurkha (BS6 version) in India a few months ago. During its launch, the manufacturer had confirmed that a 5-door version will follow soon, sometime during the next year.

The 5-door Gurkha will be larger than the existing 3-door model, but it will likely be powered by the same 2.6-litre turbo-diesel engine (91 PS/250 Nm), mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. A low-ratio transfer case and manual locking differentials (front and rear) will be offered as well.

4. Tata Altroz EV

Expected starting price- Rs. 14 lakh

Tata Motors is planning to expand its EV lineup in our market, and the brand’s next electric car is expected to be the Altroz EV. The electric hatchback was showcased back at the 2020 Auto Expo in near-production form, and it is speculated to go on sale next year. As per some reports, the Altroz EV could get a larger battery pack than Nexon EV, with a driving range of around 500 km on a full charge.

5. Kia Carens

Expected starting price – Rs. 15 lakh

Kia India is planning to unveil a new MPV in India, named ‘Carens’, in the coming days, and its launch is slated to happen in early-2022. It will utilise the same underpinnings as the Seltos, and will likely offer the same engine options (some of them, at least). The Carens will compete with Mahindra Marazzo, and to some extent, even Maruti Ertiga and XL6.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, expected