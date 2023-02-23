Top Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs In India – Toyota, Maruti To Renault

As many as four new SUVs including the Toyota Corolla Cross will be launched in India as the seven-seater SUV segment will face a big boom

The Mahindra XUV700 is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market and not only offers a capable and powerful package for buyers but in addition to this, is also known for its feature-rich and premium cabin. With a lack of strong rivals in the market, this Mahindra SUV faces much less competition in the market but will soon get as many as four new rivals in the country.

Toyota Corolla Cross:

Multiple reports suggest that Toyota India is currently planning to launch a 7-seater SUV in the Indian market. The new SUV might share its underpinnings and tech with the Corolla Cross which is already on sale in the global market.

While the exterior styling will be largely similar to the global Corolla Cross, this new SUV is also likely to boast features like sliding rear seats, a large sunroof, ventilated seats, and more. Powering this SUV will be the same engine options that are offered with the Toyota Hycross.

Maruti 7-Seater SUV:

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on the 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara SUV which went on sale recently. Based on the Global C platform, this new SUV will continue to be offered with a 1.5L NA K15 petrol engine or the 1.5L strong-hybrid Atkinson cycle petrol engine. Inside, it will get a number of features including a sunroof, wireless charging, connected car tech, a digital instrument console, and more. Needless to say, no diesel powertrain options will be on sale for the buyers.

Renault And Nissan 7-Seater SUV:

Nissan and Renault recently shared their plans to launch multiple new cars and SUVs in the country including two new electric vehicles. Both brands are also working on a new 7-seater SUV which will be positioned as a direct rival to the Mahindra XUV700.

This new SUV is likely to be underpinned by the CMF-B modular platform and while the exterior design will be inspired by the Dacia Bigster concept.