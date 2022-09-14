Top Three-Row SUVs In Rs 15-20 Lakh Price Segment

A number of new 6- and 7-seater SUVs are currently on sale in the Indian market in Rs.15 Lakh to Rs.20 Lakh price segment and here are top 6 of them

1. Scorpio Classic S11

The new Scorpio Classic boasts a long list of changes in addition to a tweaked suspension setup and updated front fascia. The Scorpio Classic is available in two trim options and is available only with a single powertrain option. This includes the updated 132 hp, 2.2L diesel engine that can be had only with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

2. Mahindra Scorpio N

The new Scorpio N is a great alternative for buyers looking for a practical and premium 7-seater SUV and boasts an extremely capable mechanical setup. The Scorpio N is being offered with both, petrol as well as diesel engine options while you will also get an option of manual as well as an automatic gearbox.

3. Mahindra XUV700

The new XUV700 is currently offered as a feature-rich and premium 7-seater MPV but is only offered with either a 5-seat layout or a 7-seat layout. Two powertrain options are on offer with the XUV700 – 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel. Both these engines can be had with manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

4. Tata Safari

The Tata Safari is priced from Rs 15.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and gives stiff competition to the rivals like the XUV700 and the MG Hector Plus. It is only offered with a 2.0L diesel engine option while you will also get a long list of features and an extremely premium cabin.

5. Hyundai Alcazar

Based on the Hyundai Creta, the Hyundai Alcazar is currently the only 7-seater SUV in the brand’s line-up. It is offered with a petrol and a diesel engine option. The higher-spec versions of the Alcazar will be offered with either a 6-seater or a 7-seater layout.

6. MG Hector Plus

The MG Hector Plus is offered with two seating layouts – 6 and 7-seater. It however does share its powertrain options with the Hector and is priced from Rs 17.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Furthermore, it also boasts a premium cabin and a long list of features that help it give stiff competition to its rivals.