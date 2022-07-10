Top Ten 7-Seaters June 2022 – Innova, Ertiga, Carens, Bolero, Fortuner

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga led the way ahead of Kia Carens and Mahindra Bolero in the top ten seven-seater sales charts in the month of June 2022

In the month of June 2022, Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga sat at the top of the seven-seater sales standings as 10,423 units were sold against 9,920 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 5 per cent. The Kia Carens has been impressive ever since it made its market debut and last month, it was the second most sold seven-seater.

The Carens can be had in six- or seven-seater configuration and is available in an extensive range. It is also packed with features right from the base variant. The MPV posted 7,895 unit sales last month to finish ahead of Mahindra Bolero and Toyota Innova Crysta. The long-serving Bolero posted a cumulative domestic tally of 7,844 units.

This when compared to the corresponding period in 2021 with 5,744 units a YoY positive sales growth of 37 per cent. The Toyota Innova Crysta recorded 6,795 unit sales in the month of June 2022 against 2,973 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume surge of 129 per cent. It appears that an all-new Innova is under development.

Top 10 7 Seaters (YoY) June 2022 Sales June 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (5%) 10,423 9,920 2. Kia Carens 7,895 – 3. Mahindra Bolero (37%) 7,844 5,744 4. Toyota Innova Crysta (129%) 6,795 2,973 5. Mahindra XUV700 6,022 – 6. Mahindra Scorpio (-1%) 4,131 4,160 7. Renault Triber (87%) 3,346 1,790 8. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (-16%) 3,336 3,978 9. Toyota Fortuner (471%) 3,133 549 10. Hyundai Alcazar (-36%) 1,986 3,103

It could be dubbed the Innova HyCross and is expected to be underpinned by a monocoque chassis and it could be equipped with a new petrol hybrid powertrain. The Mahindra XUV700 garnered a total of 6,022 units last month while Mahindra Scorpio managed to score 4,131 units against 4,160 units with a YoY volume decline of 1 per cent.

The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio N has introduced only a few days ago and its bookings will commence by the end of this month. The Renault Triber posted 3,346 unit sales last month against 1,790 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 87 per cent while Maruti Suzuki XL6, Toyota Fortuner and Hyundai Alcazar covered the remaining positions.

The XL6 registered 3,336 units against 3,978 units with a YoY decline of 16 per cent while the Fortuner seven-seater recorded 3,133 units with 471 per cent growth. The Alcazar rounded out the top ten with 36 per cent de-growth as 1,986 units were sold against 3,103 units.