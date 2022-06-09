Top Ten 7 Seaters In May 2022 – Innova, Ertiga, Carens, Bolero, Triber

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga led the seven-seater sales table with a total of 12,226 units in May 2022 against 2,694 units with a YoY sales increase of 354 per cent

In the month of May 2022, Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga led the seven-seater sales charts with a cumulative domestic total of 12,226 units against 2,694 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales surge of 354 per cent. The Mahindra Bolero finished in the second position with 8,767 units against 3,517 units in May 2021 with a YoY growth of 149 per cent.

The Mahindra XUV700 impressed last month as it recorded a total of 5,059 unit sales while Kia’s Carens finished in the fourth position with 4,612 units. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 was the fourth most sold seven-seater in the country last month as 4,085 units were registered against 782 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago.

This led to YoY positive volume growth of 422 per cent. Only a few months ago, Maruti Suzuki introduced the facelifted avatars of the Ertiga and XL6 and both of them have been well received by customers. The Mahindra Scorpio finished in the sixth position with 4,348 unit sales against 1,782 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 144 per cent.

Top 10 7 Seaters (YoY) May 2022 Sales May 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (354%) 12,226 2,694 2. Mahindra Bolero (149%) 8,767 3,517 3. Mahindra XUV700 5,069 – 4. Kia Carens 4,612 – 5. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (422%) 4,085 782 6. Mahindra Scorpio (144%) 4,348 1,782 7. Toyota Innova Crysta 2,737 20 8. Tata Safari (46%) 2,242 1,536 9. Renault Triber (303%) 2,110 524 10. Hyundai Alcazar (43%) 1,947 1,360

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio N will be launched by the end of this month and it will be sold alongside the existing Scorpio Classic. Besides an evolutionary exterior, the interior is brand new with a long list of features pertaining to comfort, convenience, entertainment, connectivity and safety.

The Toyota Innova Crysta slipped down to the seventh position in the top ten sales table for seven-seater as it garnered 2,737 units against just 20 units in May 2021. The Tata Safari, the three-row version of the Harrier, recorded 2,242 unit sales against 1,536 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY volume increase of 46 per cent.

The Renault Triber finished ninth with 2,110 units against 524 units with a YoY growth of 303 per cent while the Hyundai Alcazar rounded out the top ten with 1,947 units.