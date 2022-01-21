Top SUV Discounts In January 2022 – Skoda Kushaq To Tata Safari

Here, we have listed the best offers and discounts available on SUVs in the Indian market this month, i.e., in January 2022

Indians love SUVs, and these days, more and more people are opting for them instead of hatchbacks and sedans. Well, if you’re also planning to buy a new SUV, then you can avail some attractive discounts right now, thanks to the clearance sales that almost every manufacturer is having this month.

Skoda Kushaq has benefits worth up to Rs. 70,000 on offer, including cash discount and loyalty bonus. However, these deals are only available on MY2021 models due to stock clearance. On the MY2022 models, there are no discounts available right now.

Similar to its Skoda cousin, Volkswagen Taigun has cash discounts and loyalty benefits on offer this month, worth up to Rs. 50,000. These deals are only for the older MY2021 models and not the latest MY2022 models.

Mahindra XUV300 has a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 on offer, depending on the variant chosen. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available. On select variants, buyers can also get free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000.

On Tata Harrier and Safari, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is being offered, but only on the older MY2021 models. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 40,000 is available on both the SUVs, on their MY2021 as well as MY2022 models. Corporate discounts are available as well for Tata group employees.

Top SUV Discounts – January 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Skoda Kushaq Benefits worth up to Rs. 70,000 – Volkswagen Taigun Benefits worth up to Rs. 50,000 – Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 30,000 (+ free accessory worth up to Rs. 10,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Tata Harrier/Safari Rs. 20,000 Rs. 40,000 Nissan Kicks Up to Rs. 15,000 Up to Rs. 70,000 + Rs. 10,000

On Nissan Kicks, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 70,000 are available, but only on the 1.3L turbo version. On the 1.5L version, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 are available on MY2021 models. On MY2022 models of Kicks 1.5L, the benefits are lower – a cash discount of Rs. 8,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. Corporate discount of up to Rs. 10,000 is also being offered on this SUV.