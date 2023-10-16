Top SUV Discount Offers In October 2023 – Up To Rs. 5 Lakh

Here we have explained about all the big SUV discount deals in the month of October 2023 as carmakers try to capitalise on the festive season

The festive season can always be counted on to garner high sales volumes for automobile manufacturers and thus attractive discount deals are increasingly prevalent. The C5 Aircross was the first model introduced by the French brand in India and it also received a facelift a while ago. It is sold with discount benefits of up to Rs. 3 lakh.

The Hyundai Kona Electric comes with a cash discount of Rs. 2 lakh in the month of October 2023. The new generation Kona EV is already available on sale in the global markets and it could make its way to India in the near future. The Toyota Hilux pickup truck is said to offer a discount cartel of Rs. 5 lakh while the prices of the MG Hector are reduced by up to Rs. 1.5 lakh.

The British manufacturer also offers an additional dealer-level discount of Rs. 50,000 – taking the overall total up to Rs. 2 lakh. Its sibling, the MG ZS EV, has its prices slashed by Rs. 2.3 lakh and the on-road prices have been lowered by Rs. 2.5 lakh according to a report. The Jeep Meridian is retailed with a cash discount of Rs. 1.15 lakh.

In addition, the seven-seater SUV is sold with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 20,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 1.85 lakh. The Jeep Compass can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 85,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 1.5 lakh this month.

The MG Astor is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 – total up to Rs. 1.5 lakh. The Skoda Kushaq comes with benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh this month while the Volkswagen Taigun Topline can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh. The Nissan Magnite gets Rs. 97,000 off as part of an official scheme and dealer end offers contributing to a total of close to Rs. 1 lakh.

The top-spec Mahindra XUV300 is available with benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh while the pre-faelifted Tata Safari can be availed with up to Rs. 1.25 lakh benefits. The updated Safari will launch tomorrow with a slew of revisions inside and out.