Top-Spec Ford Freestyle Flair Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 7.69 Lakh

The new range-topping Ford Freestyle Flair gets exterior enhancements courtesy of the contrast red highlights

Earlier this year, we exclusively revealed about Ford Freestyle getting a new top-spec variant called Flair. After several months, the American manufacturer has finally announced the official prices of the Ford Freestyle Flair variant as it costs Rs. 7.69 lakh for the petrol manual trim and it goes up to Rs. 8.79 lakh for the diesel manual trim (both prices, ex-showroom).

For automotive enthusiasts, it may be recalled that the Flair nameplate is not something new for India. It was part of the Ikon sedan’s lineup, powered by a 1.3-litre engine. Currently, the Freestyle is priced between Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 8.79 lakh for the range-topping Flair variant (ex-showroom). It costs just Rs. 30,000 more compared to the Titanium Plus diesel manual.

The significant differences between the Titanium Plus and Flair include exterior and interior changes. On the outside, the Ford Freestyle Flair features black coloured roof and B-pillar along with the contrast red accented wing mirror, roof rails and underbody faux skid plate. The side profile gets Flair graphics lower down the doors and it runs across the length of the vehicle.

The new graphics can be seen on the tailgate and on the inside, the seats feature red stitching and the door trim gets red garnish too. Another highlight is the black finished 15-inch alloy wheels. The Freestyle is endorsed as the Compact Utility Vehicle by the Blue Oval. The cross-hatch version of the Figo hatchback has been decently received since its market debut.

It is powered by the 1.2-litre Ti-VCT three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine putting out a maximum power output of 95 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 119 Nm of peak torque at 4,250 rpm. It has ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 18.5 kmpl. The familiar 1.5-litre TDCi four-cylinder diesel develops 99 bhp of peak power at 3,750 rpm and 215 Nm of peak torque between 1,750 and 3,000 rpm.

It has a claimed fuel economy of 23.8 kmpl and both the powertrains are connected to a five-speed manual transmission only sending power to the front wheels. Ford currently has the EcoSport as its top-selling model in the Indian market and is expected to launch a C-SUV co-developed with Mahindra next.