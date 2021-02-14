Top-Spec 2021 BMW M340i To Launch In India On March 10

2021 BMW M340i derives power from a 3.0-litre six-cylinder inline twin turbo petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 374 horsepower and 500 Nm

BMW India has rapidly been expanding its domestic lineup in recent times. For instance, the 3 Series Grand Limousine debuted last month with a starting price of Rs. 51.50 Lakh (ex-showroom) and it was preceded by the 2 Series Gran Coupe petrol, the 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition, the X5 M Competition and the X3 M.

The 3 Series range will see the addition of a M Performance version on March 10, 2021. Dubbed the M340i, it will become the first M Performance model locally assembled at the German luxury car manufacturer’s production facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and more will follow in the near future. It does have differences with the performance-based M3, which produces 510 horsepower with its Competition pack.

The 2021 BMW M340i derives power from a 3.0-litre six-cylinder inline twin turbocharged petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 374 horsepower and 500 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission only sending power to all the four wheels via xDrive AWD system that will come in handy whilst off-roading.

In the global markets, BMW does offer a rear-wheel-drive configuration for the same variant whilst being more powerful and mechanically superior with M Sport differential, M Sport brake system, M Sport exhaust, M-tuned suspension and so on for improved dynamic characteristics. Expect the price range to hover around Rs. 68 lakh upon arrival in India.

Currently, the BMW 3 Series is offered in 330i Sport, 330i M Sport and 320d Luxury Edition trims. The range M Performance models is widening gradually in India and they are positioned below the performance-specific M models. In addition to the 2021 BMW M340i, a new X3 M40i xDrive variant will also be introduced in India below the X3 M.

As for the features, the top-spec BMW M340i boasts of features like LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, multi-zone climate control, digital instrumentation, ambient lighting, parking camera, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with latest iDrive technology, gesture control and so on.