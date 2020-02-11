2020 Tata Harrier AT Range Starts at Rs 16.25 lakh and comes kitted out with BSVI-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 170 PS

Tata Motors, the homegrown UV giant, has just launched the 2020 Tata Harrier AT range at a starting price of Rs 16.25 lakh. The new model line comes powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec170 engine that is shared with the Gravitas. It outputs a maximum power of 170 PS, while transmission duties are handled by a Hyundai-sourced 6-speed torque-converter unit.

2020 Tata Harrier AT range is available in XMA, XZA and XZA+ variants, with the latter becoming the new range-topping trim. While the most affordable automatic variant costs Rs 16.25 lakh, the XZA trim cost Rs 18.80 lakh. The top-spec XZA+ trim, on the other hand, costs Rs 19.99 lakh. On the other hand, the XZA+ Dark Edition costs Rs 20.25 lakh.

The most expensive version of the 2020 Tata Harrier AT gets some segment-best features, including a panoramic sunroof, 6-way adjustable electric driver’s seat, auto-dimming interior rearview mirror and diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels. Also, the 2020 Tata Harrier is now available with a ‘Calypso Red’ paint option.

Other paint options for the 2020 Tata Harrier include Calisto Copper, Thermisto Gold, Ariel Silver, Telesto Grey and Orcus White. Moreover, the SUV is even available with a couple of dual-tone options, including Calisto Copper with black roof and Orcus White with black roof.

It even comes with a new set of ORVMs that improve the visibility of the surroundings. ESP, which was, until recently, on offer only on the XZ range, is now standard across all trims. Other than this, the standard safety kit on the 2020 Tata Harrier includes dual airbags, ABS and EBD. The high-end trims even get six airbags, traction control, hill start and descent control.

Bookings for the 2020 Tata Harrier AT range is underway for a token amount of Rs 30,000. The new model rivals the likes of Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector and Kia Seltos. The new model will even lock horns with the upcoming second-gen Hyundai Creta. It may be noted that so far, the SUV has pretty much failed to fend off the heat from fresh models like the Seltos and the Hector. The launch of the updated version, however, could help the SUV find more takers.