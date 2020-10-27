Top Segment-First Features In Nissan Magnite, Sonet, Brezza, Nexon & XUV300

Here, we discuss all the best features that will be offered in the Nissan Magnite, along with all the segment-first features that are available on its competitors

The sub-4-metre SUV segment is currently the most hotly-contested market space in India. Almost every car manufacturer has one contender in this segment, and those that don’t, are busy building one. The upcoming Nissan Magnite will be the next one to enter this space, and the Japanese carmaker has high hopes from it.

Nissan is offering a lot of tech and equipment on the Magnite, to make sure the vehicle appeals to potential customers. Here, we shall take a look at all the impressive features available on it, along with the same on its rivals.

1. Nissan Magnite (Price to be declared)

The newly-revealed Nissan Magnite gets a lot of impressive features, like LED lights (headlights, DRLs, and fog lamps), wireless smartphone charger, adjustable headrests on all seat, rear AC vents, air purifier, puddle lamps, ambient mood lighting, a six-speaker audio system, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

It also has a 7-inch multi-colour digital instrument cluster, which is the best looking unit in this segment yet. The Magnite also gets a few segment-first features, like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and even a 360-degree camera.

2. Kia Sonet (Rs. 6.71 – 12.99 Lakh)

The Kia Sonet is still the most feature-loaded sub-4-metre SUV in India, offering ventilated seats, anti-microbial air filter, sunroof, all-LED lighting, wireless smartphone charger, a six-speaker audio system with sound mood lighting, and UVO connected car tech. The car also gets traction and driving modes, along with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen (largest in the segment) and a multi-faceted digital instrument console.

The Sonet is the only vehicle in this segment to offer a torque-converter automatic (6-speed unit) with a diesel engine. Only two other vehicles in this segment offer diesel automatics, and both of them are 6-speed AMTs.

3. Mahindra XUV300 (Rs. 7.94 – 12.29 Lakh)

Even though it isn’t the most premium vehicle in this segment, the Mahindra XUV300 has a lot going for it. It is the only vehicle in this segment to have dual-zone climate control, steering wheel modes, seat belt reminder on front and rear seats, heated ORVMs, and disc brakes on all wheels. Other than that, the car also offers an electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

4. Ford EcoSport (Rs. 8.19 – 11.73 Lakh)

Ford EcoSport is the oldest car in this segment, but the vehicle manages to mask its age quite well, thanks to its rugged styling. Sadly, it isn’t as feature-loaded as other vehicles in this segment. The vehicle offers 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and FordPass connectivity), rain-sensing wipers, electric sunroof, ambient lighting, puddle lamps, and paddle shifters (on AT variants).

5. Hyundai Venue (Rs. 6.75 – 11.65 Lakh)

The Hyundai Venue shares its architecture with the Kia Sonet, and a few of the features as well. It was the first in this segment to offer connected car tech (BlueLink), as well as an intelligent manual transmission (iMT). The Venue also offers a cabin air purifier, wireless smartphone charger, electronic sunroof, and an 8-inch infotainment screen.

6. Tata Nexon (Rs. 6.99 – 12.70 Lakh)

Earlier this year, the Tata Nexon received a mid-life facelift, and a lot of new features were also added to the vehicle. The car now sports a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster, along with iRA connected car tech and what3words navigation system. The vehicle also offers driving modes, 8-speaker audio system, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and rain-sensing wipers as well.

7. Maruti Vitara Brezza (Rs. 7.34 – 11.40 Lakh)

Maruti Brezza also received a mid-life facelift earlier this year, while also adding a few new features. These include LED lights (headlamps, DRLs, and taillights) and a mild-hybrid system. The latter can only be had with a 4-speed automatic transmission, and helps improve fuel economy. The car also gets rain-sensing wipers and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Sadly, sunroof and rear AC vents are absent in the cabin. In terms of features, the Vitara Brezza does feel a little lacking, especially with the cut-throat competition nowadays.

8. Toyota Urban Cruiser (Rs. 8.40 – 11.30 Lakh)

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is essentially just a rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza, and apart from the slightly redesigned face and different logos, both the cars are virtually indistinguishable. The equipment list is also the same on the two, with absolutely no difference. Sadly, this means that the Urban Cruiser also doesn’t have an extensive features list.