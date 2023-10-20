Top Sedan Discounts October 2023 – Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh Benefits

Carmakers have lined up attractive discount deals and benefits to increase the sales tally of their sedans in October 2023

In the month of October 2023, most of the compact sedans and midsize sedans are getting big discount deals. The high-level popularity of the SUV segment definitely reflects on the monthly sales table but the sedans are bearing the brunt as they are losing customers in aplenty. However, over the last couple of years, some major launches have tried to revive the segment.

During the festive season, the automotive industry is known to pile up sales numbers more than usual due to the positive buying sentiments that generally exist amongst consumers and this time it is no different. To lure them in, manufacturers have lined up attractive discount deals and benefits to increase their sales tally and the move is more than evident in the sedan space.

Here we have explained all of them. The Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus are based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform, which will give rise to a number of new models in the near future as well. The midsize sedan segment duo have certainly been well received by customers and the former is offered with total benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh in October 2023.

The Volkswagen Virtus, on the other hand, is available with benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh this month. The fifth-gen Honda City also gets total benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh and one of its rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, comes with an official discount scheme of Rs. 43,000 and dealer level discounts. The Hyundai Verna is available with Rs. 25,000 worth of official discount scheme along with offers from the dealer side.

Moving to the compact sedan space, the Honda Amaze is retailed with an official scheme worth Rs. 57,000 along with dealer end discounts. The Tata Tigor can be bought this month with Rs. 50,000 discount based on an official scheme alongside dealer end discounts. These discount deals and benefits are subject to the availability, dealer schemes and regions.

The compact sedan segment will see plenty of action next year as the all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to arrive while the next generation Honda Amaze could also be in the pipeline.