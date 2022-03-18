Top Sedan Discounts [March 2022] – Hyundai Aura To Maruti Dzire

Check out the best discounts and deals available on sedans in the Indian market this Holi season, i.e., in March 2022

In the Indian car market, sedans have been losing popularity to SUVs and hatchbacks in the past few years. However, automakers like Honda, Skoda, and VW are planning to change that with their brilliant sedan offerings. This month, if you wish to buy a new sedan and are looking for some good deals, then keep reading ahead.

On Hyundai Aura, a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 is available on the 1.0L turbo-petrol version. On the 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel versions, the same is worth Rs. 10,000, while the CNG variants don’t get any cash discount. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is available on all variants of Aura.

Honda City (fifth-gen model) has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is available as well, along with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a loyalty exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 (in exchange for an old Honda car). Also, free accessories worth Rs. 10,596 can be had instead of the cash discount, if the buyers choose so.

As for Maruti Ciaz, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available on it, but only on the manual variants of the sedan. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs. 5,000 are also being offered on it, on all variants of the vehicle.

Tata Tigor gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, but only on MY2021 models. On MY2022 models, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available (only on XZ, XZA, XZ+, XZA+ trims), along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is being offered on variants of the sedan. No discounts are available on the CNG variants.

Best Sedan Discounts – March 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Hyundai Aura Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + up to Rs. 5,000 Honda City* Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 10,596) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 8,000 Maruti Ciaz Up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Tigor Up to Rs. 10,000 Up to Rs. 15,000 + up to Rs. 3,000 Maruti Dzire Up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 *A loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and loyalty exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 available on Honda City

Maruti Dzire has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, but only on the manual variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available as well here. However, these discounts are for the petrol-only variants of the car, not the CNG variants.