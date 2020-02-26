Top Of The Line Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Being Considered For India

Kia Motors India showcased the top-end Hi-Limousine trim of the Carnival at the 2020 Auto Expo to study the market response

Apart from the Premium, Prestige and Limousine variants of the Carnival, Kia Motors also included the top of the line Hi-Limousine trim at its pavilion at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo. Kia offers the Hi-Limousine trim as a separate model in its home country, however, the said trim could be slotted above the Limousine variant of the Carnival here in India.

As compared to the already feature-loaded Carnival, the Hi-Limousine trim comes packed with features like a 21.5-inch roof-mounted entertainment display with electronic controls, mood lighting on the second-row armrest, curtains for rear passengers, heated and cooled cup holders in first and second row, Hi-Limousine door sills with LED illumination, and LED puddle lamps as well.

Additionally, the Hi-Limousine trim also sports a roof-mounted box for extra storage space over the regular 540 litres of boot space. As compared to the regular trims of the Kia Carnival, the Hi-Limousine trim is taller by about 285 mm, and stands tall at 2,040 mm. However, the length and the width of the MPV remain the same at 5,115 mm and 1,985 mm respectively.

The Hi-Limousine trim will continue to draw power from the same 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel motor that puts out 200 PS of peak power, and 440 Nm max torque. The said engine comes mated to a 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Kia Motors launched the Carnival at the same event at a starting price of Rs 24.95 lakh for the seven-seat Premium trim which goes up to Rs 33.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end Limousine variant. As of now, the Indian market has no MPV directly rivaling the Carnival at this price point.

The closest competitor to the Carnival is the Toyota Innova Crysta, which is priced between Rs 15.36 lakh to Rs 23.02 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, MG Motor is also readying an MPV for the Indian market called the G10; which was also showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

There is no official word from Kia regarding a possible launch of the Hi-Limousine trim of the Carnival. However, the Korean carmaker displayed the said car at its stall to study the market response, and will act accordingly.