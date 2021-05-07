Top Midsize Sedans In April 2021 – City, Verna, Ciaz, Rapid, Yaris, Vento

Honda City continued to lead the way ahead of Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the mid-size sedan segment in the month of April 2021

The mid-size SUV segment is certainly receiving tremendous attention from customers in recent years. However, it does come at the expense of the mid-size sedan space as its popularity declined over time. The table topper in the monthly sales used to garner around 6,000 units a few years ago but the tables have turned around big time.

In the month of April 2021, the Honda City finished at the top of the charts in the mid-size sedan segment with a cumulative domestic tally of 3,128 units. The fifth-generation City entered the domestic market last year and it did help in recovery a little bit. The second place was acquired by Hyundai Verna as 2,552 units were recorded.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz ended up as the third most sold sedan in the month of April 2021 as 1,567 units were recorded. The Skoda Rapid managed to garner a total of 848 units last month while the Toyota Yaris posted 285 units. The Rapid’s sibling, Volkswagen Vento, ended up last with 170 unit sales but there could be light at the end of the tunnel.

Top Midsize Sedans (YoY) April 2021 Sales April 2020 Sales 1. Honda City 3,128 0 2. Hyundai Verna 2,552 0 2. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1,567 0 3. Skoda Rapid 848 0 4. Toyota Yaris 285 0 6. VW Vento 170 0

The Skoda Rapid is expected to get a replacement early next year and it may as well receive a new moniker. It will be underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform and thus we can expect competitive pricing. In late 2022, the Volkswagen Vento may also receive a generation upgrade based on the Virtus sold in the international markets.

The sales numbers in April 2021 cannot be compared with that of the same period last year due to apparent reasons. With the reemergence of the health crisis, the volume numbers across the automotive industry are expected to see a dip in the coming months while recovery is expected later this year.

In recent months, automobile manufacturers have hiked the prices of their models due to various reasons pertaining to production and economy as well. The mid-size sedan segment may also see the arrival of rebadged Ciaz and it could stand in place of the existing Yaris.