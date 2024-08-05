Top Hatchbacks Sold In H1 2024 – Sales Drop More Than Evident

Hatchback sales in India dropped 17% in H1 2024 due to changing preferences and rising fuel prices, with uncertainty about a possible rebound later this year

The first half of 2024 has seen a notable decline in hatchback sales across India, showcasing consumer preferences and economic factors impacting the automotive market. Several key models from leading manufacturers, such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai have reported cumulative sales of 469,856 units for H1 2024 as compared to 564,187 units in the corresponding period last year, witnessing a decline of 17%.

Counted among the top-selling hatchbacks in India, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR saw a 9% sales drop, with sales falling from 109,278 units in H1 2023 to 99,668 units in H1 2024. Similarly, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, a popular hatchback among Indian buyers, saw a 6% decline with its sales figures dropping from 100,107 units in H1 2023 to 94,521 units in the same period this year.

Another staple in the hatchback segment, the Maruti Suzuki Swift witnessed a sharp decline of 19%, dipping from 104,465 units to 84,172 units. The fourth spot is secured by Maruti Alto, the most affordable hatchback, which recorded a significant sales decline of 28%, with 57,943 units in H1 2024 from 80,903 units in H1 2023.

Hatchback H1 2023 H1 2024 Change % Maruti WagonR 1,09,278 99,668 -9% 2. Maruti Baleno 1,00,107 94,521 -6% 3. Maruti Swift 1,04,465 84,172 -19% 4. Maruti Alto 80,903 57,943 -28% 5. Tata Tiago 48,574 37,707 -22% 6. Hyundai i20 42,796 33,052 -23% 7. Hyundai i10 47,244 32,239 -32% 8. Tata Altroz 30,820 29,556 -4% Total 564,187 469,856 -17

Tata Motors’ popular hatchback, Tiago also faced a sales decline of 22%, falling from 48,574 units to 37,707 units in H1 2024. Hyundai’s i20 and i10 models are not exempt from this trend, seeing a sales decline of 20% and 32%, respectively. The Tata Altroz secured the ninth spot with a sales decline of 4%, from 30,820 units to 29,556 units in H1 2024.

Several factors have contributed to the decline in hatchback sales, including evolving customer preferences and rising fuel prices. Till now, hatchbacks have been favoured for their compact design and affordability.

However, the shifting automotive landscape is driving interest towards electric vehicles (EVs) and other alternative options. As consumer preferences shift, it’s hard to say whether the decline in hatchback sales will continue or if the segment will bounce back in the second half of 2024.

