Top Hatchback Discounts [January 2022] – Hyundai Santro To Tata Tiago

Here, we have detailed the best discounts and offers one can find on entry-level and mid-level hatchbacks in India this month (January 2022)

Now that 2022 has begun, carmakers and dealerships are clearing out their leftover Model Year 2021 cars. Some are also offering attractive deals on the latest MY2022 cars as well! Hatchbacks, in particular, have some of the best discounts available right now. If you’re planning to buy one, here are the best offers you’ll get this month on hatchbacks in India.

On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 is available, but only on the 1.0L petrol variants. On the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel variants, the cash discount is worth Rs. 10,000, and on CNG variants, it is worth nil. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 (Rs. 3,000 on MY2022 models) are also available.

On Santro, Hyundai is offering a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on the MY2021 models, and of Rs. 15,000 on the MY2022 models. However, on the base ‘Era’ trim, it is lower, at Rs. 10,000 (MY2021 and MY2022), while on the CNG version, there’s no cash discount. Same as i10 Nios, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 (Rs. 3,000 on MY2022 models) are on offer.

Datsun Go has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 available this month, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. Also, additional discounts are available for old MY2021 cars, as a part of the stock clearance sale.

As for Maruti Alto, it has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the ‘Std’ trim, while on all other trims (except CNG version), the same is worth Rs. 15,000. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available here.

Tata Motors is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on Tiago this month. An exchange bonus is also available here, of Rs. 10,000 on MY2022 models, and of Rs. 15,000 on MY2021 models. These deals are for the petrol-only variants, not the CNG variants. Corporate discounts are available as well for Tata Group employees.