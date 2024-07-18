Top Five Things To Know About Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

The newly launched Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 boasts impressive style and features. Here are the top five things you need to

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has entered the fiercely competitive mid-sized roadster segment, taking on the Harley-Davidson X440, Triumph Speed 400, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, and Hero Mavrick 440. Here are five features that make it stand out:

1. Fattest Tyres in Its Class

One of the standout features of the Guerrilla 450 is its tyres. These are the widest tyres ever fitted on a made-in-India roadster. Co-developed with Ceat the new Gripp XL is specifically tuned for the Guerrilla 450. In the front it gets a 120/70 R17 and in the rear, it gets a 160/60 R17. Their robust design also adds to the bike’s imposing road presence, making it a true head-turner.

2. Torquiest Made-in-India Roadster

Performance enthusiasts will be thrilled with the Guerrilla 450’s engine. The Guerrilla uses the same 452cc engine from the Himilayan, which gives it the highest torque output among its peers in the made-in-India roadster category. It produces 40 PS at 8,000 rpm of peak power and 40 NM of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

3. Available in Five Stunning Colours

Royal Enfield understands the importance of personal style, and the Guerrilla 450 reflects this with its range of five vibrant colours across three variants:

• Flash: Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon dual-tone

• Dash: Gold Dip and Playa Black dual-tone

• Analog: Smoke single-tone

Each shade is designed to complement the bike’s rugged yet refined aesthetic, allowing riders to choose a look that suits their personality.

4. Packed with Features

The Guerrilla 450 is not just about looks and power; it’s also packed with modern features that enhance the riding experience. It comes equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, providing all the necessary information at a glance. LED lighting ensures excellent visibility, while advanced rider aids like ABS and traction control offer added safety.

5. Attractive Price

Despite its premium features and powerful performance, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is priced competitively. The ex-showroom prices start at ₹ 2.39 lakh for the Analogue variant, ₹ 2.47 lakh for the Dash variant, and ₹ 2.54 lakh for the Flash variant ex-showroom. This attractive pricing is expected to draw in a diverse group of buyers, from seasoned riders to those new to the roadster segment.